Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Haunted Tri-Cities
National
Consumer
Border Report Tour
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Exit 17 at Boones Creek improvement project continues
Top Stories
Investigation continues into Boone, NC fire
Bristol, VA honors life of Revolutionary War patriot
Carter Co Commission looking for repayment from planning director
Outreach Tri-Cities has third annual community event in Founders Park
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
SEC Football
The Big Game
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Childhood obesity
More severely obese kids should get surgery, MD group says
Trending Stories
8-year-old girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
Haunted Tri-Cities: Who’s haunting Quantum Leap?
City manager, county mayor work towards Jonesborough school side agreement
VSP: 3 teenagers dead after car crash
Sydney on the Trails: A.T. at Carvers Gap
Don't Miss
Patient’s death after being dropped in the O.R. leads to safety changes at Ballad Health
2019 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Trey Hensley: Music has always felt like ‘a calling’
Civics 101: Fifth-grader addresses commission over slanted sign
Report: Child-care crisis costs Tri-Cities $43 million a year
Ballad officially consolidates level one trauma services at Johnson City Medical Center, downgrades at Holston Valley Medical Center
Sydney on the Trails: A.T. at Carvers Gap
‘Surf Betsy’ aims to bring whitewater park to Elizabethton
Clinchfield 100 is back and riding the rails once again
More Don't Miss