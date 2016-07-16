Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Dale Jr. Plane Crash
Back to School
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
Drivers at BMS react to Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
Top Stories
Viewer video shows Grand Guitar building in Bristol being torn down
NTSB: Video shows plane carrying Dale Jr. and family ‘bounced at least twice’ during crash
Moo-ve over, cartons: How a cow is helping Lake Ridge Elementary reduce waste
Johnson City hot tub manufacturer expanding, adding new jobs
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
Touchdown Friday Night
Racing
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Top Stories
Top-seeded Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck playoff opener
Top Stories
Kingsport Mets hold on to defeat the Danville Braves
ETSU basketball team spends time at the DaChau concentration camp
Big 6 and Three Rivers volleyball jamboree
Former Hilltopper Malik McGue set to join ETSU football program
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30
Chardonnay
‘Chardonnay Go’: It’s Pokemon for moms
Trending Stories
‘Roll everything you can:’ Officials release 911 calls following Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
Drivers at BMS react to Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
Viewer video shows Grand Guitar building in Bristol being torn down
Slayer: NASCAR sponsorship pulled ‘reportedly due to reactionary concerns’
NTSB: Video shows plane carrying Dale Jr. and family ‘bounced at least twice’ during crash
Don't Miss
Peggy Ann Bakery sold out of donuts in the first 30 minutes on the day it opened
Kingsport Carousel: A dream carved into reality
What happened to Freedom Hall?
More Don't Miss