Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Jonesborough police investigating after two bodies found in home
Top Stories
‘The Well Armed Woman’ aims at gun empowerment and self-defense skills for women
KPD charges 4 juveniles with possessing stolen property, auto burglary
The data is in. Next stop, a new name for our region.
Greeneville’s ‘Bean Barn’ restaurant closing its doors
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Jonesborough police investigating after two bodies found in home
Carlie Trent
Rescuers of Carlie Trent give reward money away to 26 nonprofits
Carlie Trent’s rescuers to donate nearly $40K reward money to Hawkins County non-profits
Hearing for man accused of kidnapping Carlie Trent rescheduled
Defense seeks mental evaluation for Gary Simpson; hearing delayed
Gary Simpson does not understand charges; Ordered not to contact Carlie Trent, immediate family
More Carlie Trent Headlines
Carlie Trent’s school ready to welcome her back
Family: Carlie Trent released from hospital, home in Rogersville
Gary Simpson spending birthday on suicide watch, in solitary confinement
Rescuers of Carlie Trent: ‘Something kept telling us to come back to Gravely Valley’
Gary Simpson’s wife: ‘I just want him to tell me why’
TBI: Gary Simpson added to Top 10 Most Wanted; ‘ He had no intention to help this girl’
TBI officials believe Carlie Trent still in ‘imminent danger,’ want more information on Simpson
TBI on AMBER Alert: ‘This was not an innocent camping trip. This was a crime.’
TBI releases new photos of Simpson; search for Carlie Trent continues
TBI: Lip gloss, underwear & child’s camp chair among items uncle purchased before taking Carlie
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss