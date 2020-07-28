Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Reopening The Region
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Neopharma closure impacts 43 workers in Bristol, Tenn.
TDH reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee, 3 in Carter County
Longtime Milligan coach, administrator dies at 95
Elizabethton PD: Man arrested on child rape charges after 2013 incidents involving 3 juveniles
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
Racing
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
Tri-Cities Orthodontic Specialists
Solutions Integrated Medicine
Community
Trail Team 11
Destination Vacation
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cannon hinnant
‘I want death penalty and I’m gonna seek it’: Family of NC boy fatally shot plan to fight in court
Over $750K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina
Virginia town mourns the death of Cannon Hinnant with his great aunt at vigil
Video
Trending Stories
Elizabethton PD: Man arrested on child rape charges after 2013 incidents involving 3 juveniles
GSMNP: North Carolina man dies in Cades Cove bicycle accident
Kingsport PD investigating 2 burglaries at auto dealerships on Stone Drive
Caught on Camera: several bears visit tourists in Gatlinburg cabin
Video
Neopharma closure impacts 43 workers in Bristol, Tenn.
Don't Miss
Caught on Camera: several bears visit tourists in Gatlinburg cabin
Video
Destination Vacation: Roan Mountain
Video
AMC Johnson City 14 theatre to reopen August 27 with new policies, mask requirement
Mask-wearing: What local experts have to say about mandates and neck gaiters
Video
People rattled after earthquake felt in North Carolina causes significant damage
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Spelunking in the Appalachian Caverns
Video
Harshbarger’s win by the numbers
Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke commit as headliners for 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Video
Kingsport Chamber asking for 90th birthday cards for Pal’s Sudden Service founder Pal Barger
Video
Destination Vacation: Whitewater Rafting on the Watauga River
Video
What if a high school athlete tests positive for COVID-19? Schools working on plans for contact tracing
Video
Tusculum University employee makes 300 masks for Greeneville H.S. graduation
More Don't Miss