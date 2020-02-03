Skip to content
Top Stories
Bristol, VA police: Person threatening to jump off building in downtown Bristol
Top Stories
Scene clear after early morning crash on Highway 19E in Carter County
Video
McAlister’s Deli to donate 10% of Monday sales to Niswonger Children’s Hospital
Video
Japan confirms 99 more cases of new virus on cruise ship
Local woman with Coronavirus removed from cruise ship in Japan, husband forced to stay
Buccaneers Baseball
ETSU Battles Back in Walkoff Fashion Against Toledo
Video
Trending Stories
Police: Woman charged with public intoxication after found sleeping while standing up in Elizabethton Food City
Bristol, VA police: Person threatening to jump off building in downtown Bristol
Elizabethton couple not among Americans leaving cruise ship after wife tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Scene clear after early morning crash on Highway 19E in Carter County
Video
Police link 6-year-old SC girl’s death to neighbor found dead in his home
Don't Miss
Elizabethton man receives heart transplant on Valentine’s Day
Video
Jonesborough couple transforms junkyard to a rent-able ‘hobbit house’ with a view
Video
COMMUNITY HEROES: Embreeville fire chief protecting community from fires for nearly 40 years
Video
Dollywood extending deadline for free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass
Remarkable Women: Kelly Wagner’s passion for service paved career paths with a mission to help others
Video
High School Standout Brett Lingerfelt competes on and off the court
Video
Virginia reports first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 season
Trail Notes: Cosby Nature Trail, GSMNP
Video
Educator of the Week: Tammy English
Video
Governor Lee’s proposed budget includes $5 million for Ashe Street courthouse renovation
Video
Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales
Video
Science Hill inducts 24 into Athletic Hall of Fame
Video
More Don't Miss