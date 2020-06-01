Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Reopening The Region
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Bird control: Abingdon Police working to remove vultures with fireworks
Bristol Business Park, Phipps Bend site County among eight statewide getting industrial site development grants
Former Virginia state senator considering run for governor
Shady Valley Cranberry Festival is still on, date set for Oct. 10
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
Racing
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Stronger Together
Community Heroes
Contests
Teacher Shout Outs
Senior Send-Offs!
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega
bonaroo
Bonnaroo cancels rescheduled 2020 festival dates, will return in 2021
Trending Stories
NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega
ETSU in-person, online classes to begin August 24
THP: Tractor-Trailer carrying mobile home hits I-26 underpass, no injuries reported
Gallery
17-year cicadas are back, up to millions expected to emerge
Video
VDH recommending people ‘self-quarantine’ after visiting Myrtle Beach
Don't Miss
Storm Team 11: How hail forms
Video
Rescued kitten finds new home with Kingsport firefighter who rescued her
Video
JULY 4 GUIDE: A list of planned and canceled events amid the pandemic
TN Dept. of Education on back to school: Consider kits for students, avoid community supplies
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Whitehouse Cliffs at Rocky Fork State Park
Video
Hot market: Johnson City hot tub maker starting second shift, hiring 150
Video
Defunding the police? Analysis breaks down area law enforcement budget sources
Dollywood reopening: What you need to know
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Getting to Tip-Top on Buffalo Mountain
Video
High School Standout CJ Henley continues family trend at Tennessee High
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Backbone Rock
Video
June 1: First day of 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and meteorological summer
More Don't Miss