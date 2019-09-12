Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Haunted Tri-Cities
National
Consumer
Border Report Tour
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
TDOC launches ‘Operation Blackout’ to improve child safety from sex offenders on Halloween
Top Stories
VDH: Local law enforcement to dispose of unused prescription drugs at take-back events Oct. 26
Man arrested after throwing beer can out of vehicle after hit and run in Elizabethton Peebles parking lot
Registered sex offender arrested in Elizabethton at home within 1,000 feet of park
Greeneville Fire Dept. issuing burn permits on case-by-case basis following rains
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
SEC Football
The Big Game
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
blackhawk
RECALL ALERT: Gun holsters recalled due to shooting hazard
Trending Stories
UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-26 East after multi-vehicle crash leads to injuries
SCSO: Homeowner who shot home invasion suspect will likely not face charges
Man arrested after throwing beer can out of vehicle after hit and run in Elizabethton Peebles parking lot
Weather
Daily Pledge: Hunter Elementary School – Michelle Sluder’s 2nd Grade Class
Don't Miss
Patient’s death after being dropped in the O.R. leads to safety changes at Ballad Health
2019 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Trey Hensley: Music has always felt like ‘a calling’
Civics 101: Fifth-grader addresses commission over slanted sign
Report: Child-care crisis costs Tri-Cities $43 million a year
Ballad officially consolidates level one trauma services at Johnson City Medical Center, downgrades at Holston Valley Medical Center
Sydney on the Trails: A.T. at Carvers Gap
‘Surf Betsy’ aims to bring whitewater park to Elizabethton
Clinchfield 100 is back and riding the rails once again
More Don't Miss