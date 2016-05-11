Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Greeneville’s ‘Bean Barn’ restaurant closing its doors
Top Stories
Tomita, Wolfe, among locals appointed to various state boards, commissions
Age to purchase tobacco products, changes to alcohol coming to Virginia July 1st
Hands free to child protection: New laws in Tennessee go into effect July 1
Jonesborough man charged with impersonating an officer
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
Bill
NC lawmakers fail to override “Born Alive” veto from governor
Delaware marijuana legalization bill gets initial committee hearing
Tennessee governor signs school voucher bill
Tennessee hands-free driving bill heading to Governor Lee’s desk for signature
Tennessee Senate passes school voucher bill 20-13
More Bill Headlines
Bill to ban handheld phone use while driving passes Tennessee House
Local fire officials, senator hesitant about bill that would allow firefighters, EMTs to carry guns
Rep. Holsclaw: ‘I want to finish it’, pushes for hands-free bill to pass in 2019
Florida school shooting calls released; gun bill on governor’s desk
TN lawmaker wants to prohibit unsafe, used tires from being on the road
TN lawmaker wants to ease restrictions on out-of-state deer carcass importation
Community helps family raise money to pay off $1.4 million medical bill
TN Gov. Haslam names ETSU governing board members
North Carolina leaders attempt to designate funds to defend ‘bathroom bill’
N.C. governor takes HB2 battle to key federal court in Richmond
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss