Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Otters spotted swimming in floodwaters in Johnson County
Top Stories
Abingdon man charged with animal cruelty in hunting dog stabbing case
Bristol, Tenn. PD: Man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly smothering woman with pillow
EMA Director: 9 water rescues, as many as 100 road closures in Greene County since Thursday flooding
School building funds: revenue-sharing proposal would give Johnson City $12.5 million over 25 years
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Magic of Storytelling
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Black History Month
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
beneficiary
Protecting your money for generations
Trending Stories
Live Video
UPDATE: THP: 19-year-old dead after Unicoi County crash sends vehicle into Buffalo Creek
Sending Valentine’s love to our veterans
Live Newscasts
Weather
Don't Miss
Governor Lee’s proposed budget includes $5 million for Ashe Street courthouse renovation
Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales
Science Hill inducts 24 into Athletic Hall of Fame
Sydney on the Trails: Ledbetter Gap, Bays Mountain
President Trump set to nominate ETSU President Dr. Noland to TVA Board of Directors
Comfort dogs stepping into area funeral homes
Gov. Lee to deliver State of East Tennessee address in Johnson City
The Down Home: 40+ years of local, live music
Former UT quarterback Joshua Dobbs set to host youth football camp in Kingsport
Website launched for proposed Cherokee Casino & Resort at The Pinnacle
Census taker pay bumped to $19 per hour in search for hundreds more applicants
‘Southern Lifestyle’ apparel, gift retailer Palmetto Moon coming to The Mall at Johnson City
More Don't Miss