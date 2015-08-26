Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Age to purchase tobacco products, changes to alcohol coming to Virginia July 1st
Top Stories
Hands free to child protection: New laws in Tennessee go into effect July 1
Jonesborough man charged with impersonating an officer
Miss Tennessee split leads to two competitions within the state
Elizabethton passes tax increase for 2019-2020
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
Beer
Johnson City gives final OK for alcohol to be sold at AMC Theater
New brewery to be on tap in downtown Johnson City this year
Budweiser welcomes Carly, first Clydesdale born this year
Could alcohol be sold at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field?
Area breweries ‘crack a cold one’ to benefit victims from California Butte County wildfire
More Beer Headlines
Tennessee Oktoberfest kicks off in Kingsport
Underage spring breaker arrested with seven 30-packs of beer, marijuana, fake ID in Fla.
Bootleg Bash draws large crowd to kickoff Battle at Bristol tailgating
BMS stocked with beer, food for Battle at Bristol
Demand for craft beers sparks surge in US hop production
Town forgets that selling alcohol there was legal
Death row inmate wanted beer for last meal, prison says no
Beer cans found in Hawkins Co. elementary classroom; teacher suspended
“Taco Trek” brings bikers and local businesses together in downtown JC
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss