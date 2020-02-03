Skip to content
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Sullivan County, TN Schools
Battle of the Build
Local High School students to take part in the Battle of the Build this weekend
Trending Stories
TBI: Cocke Co. corrections officer killed in shooting at Greeneville Lowe’s following domestic-related incident
Police: Woman charged with public intoxication after found sleeping while standing up in Elizabethton Food City
Bristol, Tenn. City Schools Director addresses doctorate title ‘I think I have the right experiences to prepare the district’
Sheriff: Washington County, Va. homicide was ‘a very heinous, very intentional crime’
Dr. Hopland talks about sudden separation from wife aboard quarantined cruise ship
Don't Miss
Elizabethton man receives heart transplant on Valentine’s Day
Jonesborough couple transforms junkyard to a rent-able ‘hobbit house’ with a view
COMMUNITY HEROES: Embreeville fire chief protecting community from fires for nearly 40 years
Dollywood extending deadline for free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass
Remarkable Women: Kelly Wagner’s passion for service paved career paths with a mission to help others
High School Standout Brett Lingerfelt competes on and off the court
Virginia reports first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 season
Trail Notes: Cosby Nature Trail, GSMNP
Educator of the Week: Tammy English
Governor Lee’s proposed budget includes $5 million for Ashe Street courthouse renovation
Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales
Science Hill inducts 24 into Athletic Hall of Fame
More Don't Miss