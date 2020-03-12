Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
Video
Top Stories
Springing into springtime: Enjoy a gallery of News Channel 11 viewers’ flowers and blooms
Wise County, Va. has first confirmed COVID-19 case, 2 EMS workers in quarantine
TDH: 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 3 deaths in Northeast Tennessee
Barter Theatre crafts virtual ‘wash your hands’ performance to raise funds for performers
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Teacher Shout Outs
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Virtual Race for the Cure
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Hall of Fame
Tamika Catchings inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Trending Stories
TDH: 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 3 deaths in Northeast Tennessee
Gov. Lee to order Tennesseans to stay home unless carrying out ‘essential activities’
Video
Wise County, Va. has first confirmed COVID-19 case, 2 EMS workers in quarantine
Law enforcement address Gov. Lee’s letter asking them to enforce executive orders
Video
What is considered ‘essential activity’ under Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order?
Video
Don't Miss
Kingsport couple celebrates 70th anniversary separated by window
Video
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Video
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Video
High School Standout Jakobi Gillespie finding his lane in Greeneville athletics
Video
Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention
Video
Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Video
Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project
Video
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Video
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
Video
More Don't Miss