Ballad Hea

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Dispatch: Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Johnson County
Top Stories
THP: Man charged with DUI after truck catches fire following Hawkins County crash
Ballad Health donates more than $230,000 to Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office for new full-body scanner
Report: Man arrested after officer sees him allegedly steal jewelry from Elizabethton Walmart
Morristown police asking for public’s help finding missing 17-year-old
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Magic of Storytelling
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Black History Month
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport
1
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Kingsport, TN Schools
2
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Lee County, VA Schools
3
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Scott County, VA Schools
4
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Sullivan County, TN Schools
5
of
/
5
Ballad Hea
Ballad Health donates more than $230,000 to Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office for new full-body scanner
Trending Stories
JCPD: NC woman accused of trying to upgrade iPhone at Johnson City Verizon store with fraudulent ID
Video
Weather
Dispatch: Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Johnson County
Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Returns, Watching Flood Threat
Report: Man arrested after officer sees him allegedly steal jewelry from Elizabethton Walmart
Don't Miss
Governor Lee’s proposed budget includes $5 million for Ashe Street courthouse renovation
Video
Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales
Video
Science Hill inducts 24 into Athletic Hall of Fame
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Ledbetter Gap, Bays Mountain
Video
President Trump set to nominate ETSU President Dr. Noland to TVA Board of Directors
Video
Comfort dogs stepping into area funeral homes
Video
Gov. Lee to deliver State of East Tennessee address in Johnson City
Video
The Down Home: 40+ years of local, live music
Video
Former UT quarterback Joshua Dobbs set to host youth football camp in Kingsport
Website launched for proposed Cherokee Casino & Resort at The Pinnacle
Video
Census taker pay bumped to $19 per hour in search for hundreds more applicants
Video
‘Southern Lifestyle’ apparel, gift retailer Palmetto Moon coming to The Mall at Johnson City
More Don't Miss