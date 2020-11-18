Skip to content
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6
appalachian emergency dental
A Visit with Appalachian Emergency Dental
Trending Stories
Live Newscasts
THP: Driver clocked at 107 mph on I-26 in Sullivan Co. faces reckless driving, other charges
Carter County Sheriff’s Office: All three suspects in drive-by shooting that killed 10-year-old in custody
TDH: 9 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee Wednesday
Gov. Lee announces Reemployment Act to protect Tennessee National Guard service members
Weather
‘Weigh the risk everytime you go out’: Sullivan Co. Mayor holds news briefing to discuss COVID-19 and holiday season
Deaths linked to long-term care more prevalent in region than nation
Don't Miss
High School Standout Jenna Hutchins enters national spotlight as top high school runner
Church Hill woman gives birth in Weigel’s parking lot: ‘I cannot believe this is happening right now’
HMG Health Matters: Modifications to holiday plans may help keep families healthy into the new year
Mondays on Main: Elizabethton
White House Christmas Tree arrival, presidential turkeys kick off holiday traditions in DC
Gift drive-thru replaces beloved Appalachian tradition “Santa Train”
Fundraiser underway to buy new wheelchair accessible van for East Tennessee teen
Families celebrate during ‘Adoption Day Parade’ in Scott County
Trail Team 11: Family-friendly hiking destinations
Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events
‘They took my heart away:’ Mother of 10-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting speaks about her slain daughter
Sam Quaintance is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
More Don't Miss