Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Domtar idling Kingsport mill for three months, laying off 300 employees
Top Stories
Virginia Creeper Trail temporarily shuts down after overcrowding on trail during virus spread
School president: Mountain Mission School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no longer on campus
HCSO: Rogersville man arrested after allegedly entering woman’s home naked, saying he needed items
Fighting to stay open: Daycare workers worry pandemic could spell out grim future
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Teacher Shout Outs
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Virtual Race for the Cure
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alice Browder
Susan G. Komen’s Virtual Race for the Cure
Video
Trending Stories
Domtar idling Kingsport mill for three months, laying off 300 employees
VDH: 2,878 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, first case in Russell County
HCSO: Rogersville man arrested after allegedly entering woman’s home naked, saying he needed items
TDH: 3,633 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 44 deaths as of Sunday
School president: Mountain Mission School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no longer on campus
Don't Miss
Kingsport couple celebrates 70th anniversary separated by window
Video
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Video
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Video
High School Standout Jakobi Gillespie finding his lane in Greeneville athletics
Video
Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention
Video
Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Video
Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project
Video
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Video
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
Video
More Don't Miss