Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
LIST: Drive-in, virtual worship services available in the region
Top Stories
Cakebuds Bakery in Johnson City makes a cake resembling disinfecting wipes
Video
HCSO: Man facing charges after allegedly shooting airsoft gun at neighbors
Happy Valley High School ‘lights up the valley’ to spread hope to students
Video
Snap-on Tools employee at Elizabethton facility tests positive for coronavirus
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Teacher Shout Outs
Stronger Together
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Virtual Race for the Cure
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ajay Koleth
Fully prepped hot meals from Fit Clean Meals
Video
Trending Stories
First round of coronavirus stimulus checks on the way
Video
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
Ballad Health to furlough 1,300 team members Friday, majority of employees in Tennessee
Video
Tennessee OSHA office received 164 COVID-19 complaints in a month, documents show
Weather
Don't Miss
Kingsport couple celebrates 70th anniversary separated by window
Video
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Video
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Video
High School Standout Jakobi Gillespie finding his lane in Greeneville athletics
Video
Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention
Video
Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Video
Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project
Video
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Video
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
Video
More Don't Miss