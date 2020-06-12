Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
Reopening The Region
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Bristol, Virginia School Board member: Renaming schools “not a priority”
Video
Sullivan County mayor to decide on two-district utility merger by end of week
Video
Bristol, Va. school board discusses re-opening options ahead of August start date
Video
Update on Kingsport’s homeless coalition plan 6 months in
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
Racing
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
Tri-Cities Orthodontic Specialists
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Stronger Together
Community Heroes
Contests
Teacher Shout Outs
Senior Send-Offs!
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
affordable meals
Easy, affordable, make you own pizza and pie
Video
Trending Stories
Counter-protest organizer takes issue with racist remarks in viral video
Video
TDH: 51,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 35 new local cases
Police: 70-year-old Bristol man identified as pedestrian reportedly hit by train
Video
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
Video
Petition circulating calling for Johnson City Schools to return to a normal on-campus experience, parents weigh in
Video
Don't Miss
Sydney on the Trails: ETSU trail system
Video
Wife of man killed by police believes husband committed ‘suicide by cop’
Video
EXCLUSIVE POLL: Diana Harshbarger tops field in GOP Congressional primary race
Video
KPD: Bones found at Kingsport home in January belong to human, no foul play suspected
Storm Team 11: How hail forms
Video
Rescued kitten finds new home with Kingsport firefighter who rescued her
Video
JULY 4 GUIDE: A list of planned and canceled events amid the pandemic
Video
TN Dept. of Education on back to school: Consider kits for students, avoid community supplies
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Whitehouse Cliffs at Rocky Fork State Park
Video
Hot market: Johnson City hot tub maker starting second shift, hiring 150
Video
Defunding the police? Analysis breaks down area law enforcement budget sources
Dollywood reopening: What you need to know
Video
More Don't Miss