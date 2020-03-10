Skip to content
Local state lawmaker respond to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order
Top Stories
Two-vehicle fatal crash reported in Washington County, VA
Firehouse Restaurant halting all services due to coronavirus pandemic
Two Tri-Cities boys thank workers for services during COVID-19 pandemic
Bob’s Dairyland closing dining room for preventative measures
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
First United Methodist Church
Johnson City Defensive Driving School
St. Dominic Catholic School
TCAT Elizabethton
adjusted hours
‘Unicoi County Strong’ website keeps residents updated on closures, adjustments during COVID-19 outbreak
TDH: 505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order halting all dine-in restaurants, bars; gyms to close
Tenn. physicians respond to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17
Ballad Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases
Tennessee physicians ask Gov. Bill Lee to close nonessential businesses to fight COVID-19 spread
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention
Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
List: Local events canceled, postponed over coronavirus concerns
Local Breast Cancer survivor shares her story of the 1st Komen Race for the Cure in Kingsport
Second Southern Craft opens in downtown Bristol
CHAMPIONS! ETSU downs Wofford to win SoCon championship, bid to NCAA Tournament
Happy Valley High School hits home fields for first time in 2 years
