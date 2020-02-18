Adam Derrick

Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ballad Health & CEO adding $30K to reward in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Breaking News
JCPD investigating death of 19-month-old
Breaking News
Sullivan Co. Sheriff announces he’s donating $1K reward in search for missing 15-month-old
Breaking News
WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court
JCCT’s Seussical the Musical
Video
UPDATE: Sullivan Co. Sheriff announces he’s donating $1K reward in search for missing 15-month-old
Video
WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court
Video
Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
Video
Ballad Health & CEO adding $30K to reward in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
TBI releases description of vehicle related to search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Video
Art gallery ‘Atelier 133’ part of revitalization for downtown Johnson City
Video
Latest challenge for Tri-Cities couple in coronavirus quarantine: Lack of test supplies at Japanese hospital
Video
Can a skin patch reverse a drug overdose? ETSU professor aims to answer with research
Video
Therapy dog ‘Pepper’ a big hit during first week at ETSU
Video
Photo shows Ryan Newman standing up in hospital ‘fully alert’
Meet the newest member of ETSU Public Safety: Pepper the therapy dog!
Video
Elizabethton woman may soon be released from Tokyo hospital after latest coronavirus test, husband says
Video
Meteorologist Brittney Bowman visits 3rd graders at Towne Acres Elementary
Video
Holiday Bikes for Kids drive underway at Friendship locations
Video
Remarkable Women: Faye Ward’s door is always open for those in need
Video
High School Standouts Tre and Clint Morrisette thrive in D-B wrestling
Video
IRS offers tips to protect yourself from tax time scammers
Video
