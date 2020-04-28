Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Reopening The Region
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
52 additional employees temporarily laid off from Dentsply Sirona, making company total 159
KPD: Father calls business to report stolen vehicle after son allegedly took SUV from dealership
Saltville Medical Center to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing Tuesday
NCDHHS: 15,816 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 2 new cases in Ashe County
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Teacher Shout Outs
Senior Send-Offs!
Stronger Together
Get It To Go
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
abel carrico
Holston Home celebrates Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Video
Trending Stories
Live Video
Former Elizabethton restaurant owner pleads guilty to sexual battery, tampering with evidence
Video
KPD: 24-year-old motorcyclist killed in West Stone Drive crash
Video
KPD: Father calls business to report stolen vehicle after son allegedly took SUV from dealership
TBI: One child still hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ after sibling killed in Greene Co. camper fire
Don't Miss
ETSU: Poll finds more than half of Tennesseans not ready to return to normal activities
Video
Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers
WCSO surprises 3-year-old at drive-by birthday party
Video
Elizabethton barbershop celebrates 50 years
Video
Niswonger staff hold ‘No More Chemo Party’ for six-year-old patient
Video
TWRA: Kingsport native catches “Mack Daddy Musky” on Nolichucky River
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Halley’s Comet is bringing a meteor shower to light up the night sky on Cinco de Mayo
The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
Video
Mattel honors ‘everyday heroes’ of coronavirus pandemic with new collectibles
High School Standout Kaleb Meredith showcases stellar pitching in big moments
Video
Monday marks nine years since deadly April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak
More Don't Miss