Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Kingsport police ask for help in finding missing woman
Top Stories
Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
Warriors’ Path State Park releases ‘Summer In The Park’ activities schedule
Holston Army Ammunition to test explosives in Kingsport today
Skydivers looking to break Tennessee record for formation fall in Greeneville
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
2
of
/
2
4th Of July
Greeneville celebrates Independence Day with something for everybody
Hundreds gather in Kingsport for the 63rd annual Independence Day Parade
Motorcycling community honors Independence Day
A not-so-objective ranking of ‘driveway fireworks’
AAA offers free Tow to Go service to drivers to prevent DUI
More 4th Of July Headlines
82 new laws to take effect in Tennessee July 1
Indiana firefighter talks fireworks safety after losing eye
The Voice Winner, Craig Wayne Boyd, to perform in Johnson City on July 4th
Rogersville’s July 4th celebration is back on; donations needed
Fireworks to follow Kingsport’s Twilight Alive Concert for Independence Day
Kingsport Speedway to celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 3
Towne of Greeneville to host American Downtown 4th of July Parade
Grandfather Mountain offers early bird discount July 4-5
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss