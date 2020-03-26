Susan G. Komen Virtual Race for the Cure

(WJHL)- Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure of the Tri-Cities posted an announcement on their page about this year’s race amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the recent progression of COVID-19, and the CDC guidance to postpone mass gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to transition the 2020 Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Race for the Cure to a VIRTUAL Race, which will start March 30 and to culminate April 18. Watch your email and social media for further details.” Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Tri-Cities

This year, instead of a physical race, there will be a VIRTUAL Race for the Cure from March 30-April 18.

Beginning Monday, March 30 – April,18, 2020 register to be part of this special event. Registration is available online at www.KomenEastTN.org. Registration is $35 for an adult and $25 for anyone 18 and under or a survivor/MBC thriver.

Once you register, a Race packet will be mailed to you. Komen East TN asks that you take a picture/selfie/video of you in your Race shirt, tag us on Facebook @KomenEastTNTriCities and use #TriRFTC. Make sure to include your reason for participating by showing your “I Race in Memory/Celebration Of” sign.

If you have any questions, please email: info@komeneasttn.org call 423.765.9313.