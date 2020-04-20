World War II vet, longtime Sullivan Co. school principal celebrates 100th birthday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A World War II veteran and former educator celebrated his 100th birthday in Kingsport on Monday.

Family, friends, and former students paraded by James B. Robinson’s house to wish him a happy birthday.

In addition to serving in World War II, Robinson was a principal at both Sullivan North and Ketron high schools.

He told News Channel 11 that he was grateful to have another happy and healthy day.

“I never dreamed I’d live this long, but I gave all my trust in the good Lord,” Robinson said.

Robinson received a flag that had flown over the Tennessee capitol as well as proclamations from Gov. Bill Lee and Rep. Bud Hulsey.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robinson’s family postponed an in-person celebration until later this summer.