Wild Wing Cafe gives free meals to restaurant workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting restaurant employees across the country, a downtown Johnson City cafe showed some love for those in the food service industry.

Wild Wing Cafe gave free meals to restaurant workers on Thursday.

The first 100 workers to come by during the promotion were given a free lunch that included six wings, fries, and a bottle of water.

“I know everybody is struggling right now and it is good to be able to try to give back,” said Bobby Treadway of Wild Wing. “And we’re going to do what we can to keep people fed with good, tasty food.”

Wild Wing partnered with Holston Distributing to make the promotion possible.

