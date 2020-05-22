‘WELCOME BACK’: Holston Distributing Co. displays new downtown Johnson City billboard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Distributing Co. replaced its previous billboard in downtown Johnson City with one that welcomes people back to the area.

According to General Manager Mike Hubbard, the new sign is the company’s way of welcoming back those who were unable to work during the safer-at-home order.

“At Holston Distributing Company we pride ourselves on being the area’s only local beer distributor,” Hubbard said in a release. “So, when we decided to put up a new billboard in the downtown area, we wanted to make sure that we not only welcomed back the public but also all the restaurant and club employees that make downtown run. To remind folks about how great our city and downtown are, we decided to use the image of our new local landmark, the Johnson City sign in Kings Commons park.”

Hubbard told News Channel 11 they hope to assist businesses like bars and restaurants downtown by welcoming everyone back to the region with the billboard.





The billboard, located at the intersection of West Main Street and Buffalo Street, features the hashtag “#tiredofcorona.”

“When people return to downtown, we hope everyone will greet them with a big smile, from a safe distance,” Holston said.

According to Hubbard, Holston has also sponsored several events to help feed workers who were laid off due to the coronavirus.

Holston Distributing Co. has also posted weekly videos in which Holston associates taste new products like seltzers and beers.

Hubbard said the lighthearted videos are just part of their effort to tie the community together during the pandemic.

