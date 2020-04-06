WATCH NOW: Friend organized surprise drive-by gender reveal for local couple

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Birthday parties and weddings aren’t the only coronavirus cancellations. A Bristol couple was forced to put their gender reveal on hold after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Expecting parents Ashleeann McFadden and Koree Deeb opted to reveal the gender of their little one by sending a video to their family, and while McFadden said the couple enjoyed the intimacy of the video, the cancellation of the original gender reveal still hit hard.

The couple’s friend, Kristin Page, took immediate action after seeing how negatively the isolation during such a special time had impacted them and organized a surprise drive-by gender reveal to give the soon-to-be parents an unforgettable moment.

McFadden and Deeb stood from their porch and smiled as friends and family drove by their home blaring Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and blasting pink smoke.

Video courtesy of Ashleeann McFadden and Koree Deeb

While this might not have been the traditional gender reveal, it’s sure to be a day the couple won’t forget.

“The feeling of witnessing everyone drive down our road honking their horns with poster signs and gifts was better than any gender reveal we could have ever planned,” McFadden told News Channel 11. “I could never thank my family and friends enough for taking the time out of their day to simply drive by our house and shower us with love.”

Friends and family held up signs and posters that read “It’s a GIRL!” while shouting their congratulations and love from the street.

Photo courtesy of Ashleeann McFadden

From all of us at News Channel 11, congratulations, Ashleeann and Koree!

Do you have a good deed you’ve witnessed or experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic? Share it with your News Channel 11 team by E-mailing us at strongertogether@wjhl.com.