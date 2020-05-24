WATCH: Local businesses help feed more than 70 families in need

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A collaborative efforts of local businesses helped feed families feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Area businesses in Northeast Tennessee decided to band together to make sure more than 70 families would not miss a meal.

Cyrus Fees, owner of Vision Quest VR, joined Ashley Sharp live on Sunday to discuss how the partnership morphed into a vital resource for people.

You can watch that full interview above.

Fees said his business and others recently worked together during Christmas to provide gift cards from restaurants and grocery stories. He said he was able to link up with a key member of the Jonesborough Cops for Kids program to get the ball rolling for the food assistance program in light of the pandemic.

Overall, Fees said the businesses were able to raise nearly $7,000 for families in the area.

According to Fees, even though the program has concluded for now since things have gotten better, the businesses would be willing to answer to call to help wherever there’s a need.

