Virginia to host first Statewide Virtual Hiring Event for job seekers July 28

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Work Centers have teamed up to create the state’s first statewide virtual hiring event as COVID-19 continues to impact the job market.

According to a release from VEC, the event will be held on July 28 from 1-5 p.m.

VEC says there will be more than 190 employers with jobs posted and available at the online event.

To register for the event, click here.

Resumes are not required to register for the event, VEC encourages job seekers to post one for employers to review.

A training video for candidates has been provided in the link above.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.