Virginia High holds graduation at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The pandemic is forcing high schools across the Tri-Cities to think outside the box when it comes to graduations.

Virginia High School in Bristol traded in the football stadium for The Last Great Colosseum.

“Just getting to see everybody one last time is very special to me,” Virginia High graduate Jamelitt Guzman said.

They reached the finish line.

“Really exciting that we do get to get a little bit of closure,” Virginia High graduate Madison Harosky.

Nobody could ever image that finish line would be here.

“Not a lot of people can say that they graduated on a racetrack.”

A high school graduation at Bristol Motor Speedway. Usually you see a Chevy racing at 115 miles per hour; today they went five.

“Probably one of the most special things that could have came out of such a hard circumstance,” Harosky said.

These Virginia High students aren’t taking the checkered flag, they’re taking their diplomas. Just without the handshake.

“I can’t believe it, it still hasn’t hit me yet I was very happy,” Guzman said.

The Class of 2020 missed out on most traditions, but they are thankful for this one.

“That was really cool and it was like a traditional graduation where we still got to walk across the stage which I was really excited and happy about,” Harosky said.

We all know that the finish line is also a start line, and that’s what this is. A great finish to high school with a new start to life.

“Oh it’s fun, it’s a great way instead of the normal graduation, you know we were always called special so it’s kinda like we get the racetrack graduation,” Virginia High graduate Abigail Dalton said.

