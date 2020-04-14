United Way of Southwest Virginia, Food City team up to help students get nutritious food on weekends

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The coronavirus is impacting all aspects of life — including how local non-profits fulfill their missions.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia normally passes out bags of nutritious food to at-risk students every weekend through its Backpacks Unite program.

Now, with students out of class, they have teamed up with Food City to make sure students get food they need.

“We are now going to be providing for this next distribution, local school systems gift card vouchers to these children so their families can use those cards to make sure they have access to food on the weekends, throughout the remainder of the school year,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of SWVA.

Backpacks Unite serves more than 1-thousand students in more than 30 schools across Southwest Virginia.