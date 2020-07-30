United Way donates $2,500 to Washington County, Tenn. Schools

Stronger Together

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of East TN Highlands presented Washington County, Tennessee Schools with a $2,500 check on Wednesday.

The United Way donated the funds to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system plans to use the money to purchase extra Chromebooks, laptops, and Wi-Fi service for students and teachers to connect with each other for the first few weeks of the school year.

The United Way also donated $2,500 to Johnson County Schools to help purchase supplies and personal protective equipment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss