United Way donates $2,500 to Washington County, Tenn. Schools

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of East TN Highlands presented Washington County, Tennessee Schools with a $2,500 check on Wednesday.

The United Way donated the funds to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system plans to use the money to purchase extra Chromebooks, laptops, and Wi-Fi service for students and teachers to connect with each other for the first few weeks of the school year.

The United Way also donated $2,500 to Johnson County Schools to help purchase supplies and personal protective equipment.