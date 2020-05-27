Unaka holds 1st of 4 Carter Co. high school graduations at State Line Drive-In

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seniors at Unaka High School flipped the tassel as the school hosted its 2020 graduation ceremony at State Line Drive-In in Elizabethton.

.@MichaelEppsWJHL is at State Line Drive-In for the Unaka High School outdoor graduation. Check out his story tonight on News Channel 11 at 11. pic.twitter.com/SCSSwoCCER — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 27, 2020

Graduating seniors could arrive with their family in one car, and each senior was allowed to bring a second car for additional family to come and watch.

“This was a venue that was open based on the fact that we had no more than 10 gathered,” Carter County director of schools Kevin Ward said.

After months of uncertainty about whether high schools would even be able to hold graduation ceremonies, Carter County Schools made a push to make it happen while still following social distancing guidelines.

Hampton High School will hold its graduation on May 28th, while Cloudland (June 2) and Happy Valley (June 4) will have their ceremonies next week.

More and more schools in the Tri-Cities have been able to hold their ceremonies, thinking of unique settings outside of the traditional auditorium setting.

