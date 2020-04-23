Unaka High School seniors get a surprise while picking up graduation supplies

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Unaka High School seniors went to pick up their graduation supplies on Wednesday, they were in for a little bit of a surprise.

As they drove away from the school, teachers and friends were there with well-wishes and words of support.

“I just appreciate all the teachers getting together just so they can say goodbye to us, even if we aren’t their students anymore,” said senior Courtney Whitehead.

Seniors picked up their caps and gowns and other graduation supplies, then their names were announced over a megaphone as they pulled around the back of the school where all of the teachers and staff were lined up with signs and balloons to congratulate them.

The county mayor and sheriff were both there to congratulate them as well.