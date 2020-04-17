Two Kingsport businesses team up to provide free meals for healthcare workers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many local restaurants have fallen on hard times since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Restrictions by the CDC put in place by local and state governments have led a number of restaurants to close their doors, turning dine-in restaurants into take-out and delivery establishments only.

The Bohemian Restaurant in Kingsport is one of the many restaurants that have been impacted by these changes. While they remain open during this time fulfilling to-go orders, they have seen a decrease in business. However, the staff at The Bohemian told News Channel 11 they refuse to fall on hard times. “Business has been sparse, but as the week goes on, people do support us with their orders to keep us open,” said Tyler Ripley, the head cook at The Bohemian.

While they continue to fulfill these to-go orders during their regular business hours, Friday morning was an entirely different shift for The Bohemian. Ripley started his shift early, packing 80 lunches for those battling COVID-19 on the frontlines at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The Bohemian Restaurant in Kingsport is taking care of our healthcare workers by providing 80 lunches to the COVID-19 unit at Holston Valley. See how this makes us #StrongerTogether tonight on @WJHL11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/6CpHPtDspv — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 17, 2020

After receiving a generous donation of $1,000 from another Kingsport business, Carson Insurance; they were able to package and donate these lunches to the day-shift working in the local COVID-19 unit.

Barry Carson, the owner of Carson Insurance says the money was made possible by one of the companies they represent, Shelter Insurance. “They gave us the money to give to a charity or to a cause that we thought was stepping up in the community to help out,” said Carson.

Through this donation, they are able to provide a total of 160 meals, 80 of which were delivered Friday to day-shift healthcare workers with the other 80 meals scheduled to be delivered at a later date those working the night-shift.

The Bohemian head cook, Tyler Ripley, told News Channel 11 that being apart of this cause holds a deeper meaning in his eyes.m”I’ve got a lot of family that’s in the healthcare profession and I think about them every day and what they’re going through to help all the people affected by this terrible disease right now so anyway I can make lives of healthcare workers a little better by making their bellies a little fuller, I’m all for it,” said Ripley.

While this was Barry Carson’s first donation during this pandemic, he says he plans to make more in the future and encourages other businesses to not only support our healthcare workers but also support one another during this difficult time.

Staff at The Bohemian are encouraging other businesses and community members to send love to our healthcare workers and have made the process as easy as clicking a link.

If you’re interested in donating meals to area Tri-Cities hospitals, head to their website.

