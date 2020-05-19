Tri-Cities couple ties the knot while social distancing in ‘drive-in’ wedding

Breaking News
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Tri-Cities couple got creative when it came to tying the knot this past weekend.

Morgan and Brandon Arrowood held a traditional ceremony on the steps of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Jonesborough while most of their loved ones watched from the comfort of their own cars.

There were a few chairs spread out in the lawn of the church as well.

You can see in the video above, the couple danced their way down the sidewalk aisle after they said ‘I Do.’

