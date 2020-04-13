Tri-Cities cooking school providing free classes via Facebook during the pandemic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities farm and cooking school is providing free classes during the COVID-19 pandemic through Facebook Live.

Serenity Knoll Farm in Jonesborough usually has multiple classes each month to teach people how to make everything from macarons to pad Thai.

Margie Kendall said these online classes are planned for later in the week, to give people plenty of time for safe shopping.

“We’re doing a wide variety of different things, Kendall said. “So we’re doing desserts, we’re doing brunches, we’re doing dinner classes, breads, other baking things. So people have a wide variety of things to choose from.”

You can find more information about the classes, including a schedule and shopping list, on the Serenity Knoll Farm Facebook page.