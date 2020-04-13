1  of  2
Breaking News
TN Gov. Bill Lee extends ‘stay-at-home’ order through April 30, plans to reopen economy in May TDH: 5,610 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Tri-Cities cooking school providing free classes via Facebook during the pandemic

Stronger Together

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Facebook Live cooking class from Serenity Knoll Farm

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities farm and cooking school is providing free classes during the COVID-19 pandemic through Facebook Live.

Serenity Knoll Farm in Jonesborough usually has multiple classes each month to teach people how to make everything from macarons to pad Thai.

Margie Kendall said these online classes are planned for later in the week, to give people plenty of time for safe shopping.

“We’re doing a wide variety of different things, Kendall said. “So we’re doing desserts, we’re doing brunches, we’re doing dinner classes, breads, other baking things. So people have a wide variety of things to choose from.”

You can find more information about the classes, including a schedule and shopping list, on the Serenity Knoll Farm Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss