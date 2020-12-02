Town of Unicoi partners with local first responders to form Santa Squad Toy Drive

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a difficult year like 2020, Santa Claus is getting a little help spreading joy this holiday season.

The town of Unicoi says since the pandemic has canceled local toy drives, leaving families with limited resources, it’s teaming up with the volunteer fire and police departments to create the “Santa Squad.”

The squad will hold a toy drive later this month that officials believe will be able to serve between 100 and 150 children.

“Especially this year with so many jobs being closed, people out on unemployment for so long,” said Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department Captain, Robert Taylor. “We just see the need to try to put as much effort into getting the least our population for children, some form of Christmas this year. So that’s the need is extreme.”

The Santa Squad Toy Drive is set for December 20.

You can pick up an application at the Unicoi Tourist Information Center starting Wednesday.

The final registration deadline is Friday, December 4 at 5 p.m.