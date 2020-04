YUMA, Va. (WJHL) – Teachers and staff at Yuma Elementary School found a way to connect with their students while maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school organized parades through students’ neighborhoods.

School bus drivers traveled their normal routes while teachers and staff followed.

Organizers notified caregivers ahead of time so that the students could go outside and wave as the parade went by.

