Second Harvest distributes food boxes to veterans in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local food bank held a food distribution event to help veterans in need.

Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee handed out boxes of food to veterans and their families at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2108 in Johnson City on Wednesday.

“They just need it more now than ever,” said VFW Post 2108 Commander T.J. Miles. “This is money they can put towards their bills, their mortgage, and it’s money they don’t have to spend on food.”

The event helped about 50 veterans and their families.