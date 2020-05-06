Science Hill senior baseball players honored at TVA Credit Union Ballpark

Stronger Together

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School continued honoring senior athletes with the flip of a switch and some help from first responders.

The Hilltoppers baseball team gathered at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to honor the team’s senior class of 2020.

The field’s lights flipped on around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, which is 20:20 military time.

Seven seniors make up this year’s 2020 team.

Science Hill is just one of many high schools across the Tri-Cities who has continued honoring its class of 2020, whose season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss