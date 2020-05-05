Science Hill girls softball seniors hit the diamond one last time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Senior athletes across the country were left with unfinished seasonal goals as the pandemic halted all sporting events. The last athletic seasons will forever remain as what could have been.

Science Hill High School flipped the switch on the lights that shine over the girls’ softball diamond one last time to honor the student-athletes who will never get the chance to reach the athletic goals they had set for their senior years.

News Channel 11 spoke to the Hilltoppers girls’ softball coach, Jerry Higgins, who said that although this way to honor the athletes allowed the ladies to be together as a team once more, it can’t compensate for what they lost.

“We had high hopes of maybe even making a press toward Murfreesboro this year,” Higgins said. “We only got to play one game before the season was canceled, and it’s just disappointing, and it’s going to stay with the seniors for some time because they didn’t get to act on the promise that we possibly had.”

The Hilltoppers lit the diamond at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 military time, in honor of the athletes.

Before shining the lights again on the softball field, the athletes’ friends, family, and supporters paraded by the field’s parking lot while sporting signs, waves, and plenty of honking.

Here at News Channel 11, we love to hear of your stronger together stories. Reach out to us by E-mailing strongertogether@wjhl.com.