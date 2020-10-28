Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program to ‘Rescue Christmas’ for local families

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 and The Salvation Army of the Appalachian Highlands have teamed up to help those in need this Christmas season with their annual Angel Tree program.

It may seem early, but Christmas is less than two months away and this year brings all new challenges for struggling families.

The pandemic has left many in our region jobless, with reduced hours or in other tough spots.

The Angel Tree program starts Wednesday, October 28 across the Tri-Cities.

You can find Angel Tree locations by clicking here.

The program allows people to “adopt” an Angel in three different ways.

Shop online from the Salvation Army’s Walmart Registry For Good by clicking here Send a check to a designated Angel Tree Shop in person for items listed on Angel Tree Gift Need List

Details on how to shop for the Johnson City Angel Tree are in the flyer below, but keep in mind each tree for across the Tri-Cities has a different address and needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the Salvation Army to launch the “Rescue Christmas” initiative, since more families than ever are struggling.

You can find more information on the Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol Salvation Army online.

You can also find a quick link to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree information by visiting our website and clicking “Angel Tree” underneath the Community option.