Salvation Army angels still up for adoption

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Christmas just over a week away, the Salvation Army in Kingsport says its Angel Tree program still has angels in need of adoption.

While the Bristol and Johnson City Angel Tree programs have already collected their toys and are distributing them this week, the Kingsport unit needs some help.

Salvation Army officials say that more than 500 children angels and 70 senior angels have been adopted so far this year.

Angels can be picked up at the Walmart on West Stone Drive.

The deadline for returning adopted angels is Dec. 19.