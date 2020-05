BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local service organization is helping a program that’s working to keep people fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Tri-Cities presented a $1,400 check to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to help with its COVID-19 Food Box program.

Second Harvest says the money will provide 108 food boxes to families in the community.

Those wishing to donate to Second Harvest may do so online.