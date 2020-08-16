Picture of Town Acres Elementary principal holding umbrella for student goes viral

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sometimes one simple act of kindness can go a long way.

Johnson City native Tim Haywood shared a photo to Facebook of Dr. Josh Simmons, principal of Town Acres Elementary School, walking a student home in the rain with an umbrella this week.

Haywood wrote the following in the Facebook post:

“Went by the school today to pick up next week’s packet of work for our first grader. As I drove into the pick-up line, I noticed our principal walking down the driveway with a boy and an umbrella. I figured this boy must have been in the educare program and Dr. Simmons was walking him to a car to be picked up.

We picked up our packet and talked with my son’s teacher for a few minutes then left the school. On our way home, several blocks away from the school we see Dr. Simmons still walking with this boy. I pulled beside him and asked him what was going on. Dr. Simmons said, “Well he usually walks home but today it was pouring rain and he didn’t have an umbrella so I thought I’d help him out.”

Dr. Simmons was soaked from making sure the boy was dry under the umbrella while doing his best to keep a safe distance even though both were wearing masks.

Friends, this is a leader.

I gave Dr. Simmons a ride back to the school and he told me how proud he was of how hard his teachers, students and families worked this week. He was energized by teachers who have gone above and beyond to make this tough transition easier. He was excited for the day when his school will be full of students again.

We are blessed to have Dr. Simmons in charge of our school.

This has been a hard week.

Please remember our educators in your prayers. They are juggling online classrooms, complaints from parents, homework and somehow still find the good in everything going on and the time to walk a single student home in the rain while soaking wet at 4:00 on a Friday.

Teachers, you are special people. Thank you Dr. Simmons for that reminder and your example.“

The post has been shared over 400 times on Facebook.