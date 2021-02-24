People Inc. offering paid internet access to Southwest Virginia residents in need amid pandemic

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Some residents of Southwest Virginia affected by the COVID-19 will be granted internet access through a new service offered by People Incorporated.

According to a release from People Inc., eligible residents of Buchanan, Russell, Dickenson and Washington Counties and the city of Bristol will be set up with accounts and six months of paid internet service.

“Clients can qualify for this service if they have been impacted by the pandemic in some way – through the loss of a job, reduction in hours, the need to school children from home or another impact,” according to the release.

People Inc. also says clients must meet income eligibility, documentation requirements and demonstrate a need for internet service to be set up.

“Access to the internet is a necessity,” said Angie Groseclose, vice president and chief operating officer at People Inc. “It’s necessary for telehealth appointments, searching for a job and for kids to attend school, and it’s an extra expense that may not be in everyone’s budget. We want to make internet service more accessible for those who need it.”

The release says the service is funded by the CARES Act.

For more information, contact People Inc. at 833-962-2039.