Parade for essential workers held in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A parade was held in Greeneville on Friday to show support for essential workers who continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade started at Walmart to honk and wave at workers there before heading to grocery stores, banks, and other places that have remained open throughout the health scare.

“We’re saying ‘thank you’ to the workers that are there for us to supply us our groceries and our essentials,” said Dede Blake. “They need to know how much we appreciate them. We’re very grateful.”

The group was escorted by Greeneville police.

The parade was organized by Indivisible Greene County.