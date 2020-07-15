Organ donor who saved father’s life to be honored on No. 51 car in All-Star Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man whose organ donation saved his father’s life will be honored on a car competing in Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The faces of Nathan and Luther Davis will appear on the No. 51 car driven by Joey Gase.

Nathan’s organs were donated after he died from a car crash in January 2019. Luther, Nathan’s father, was in kidney failure at the time and ended up being a match for his son’s kidney.

Not only did Nathan’s organ donation save his father’s life, his donated heart, kidney, and liver gave life to three other people as well.