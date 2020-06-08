One Acre Cafe receives $10,000 donation from local nonprofit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Acre Cafe was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from a local giving circle.

According to a release from 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care, the nonprofit donated more than $10,000 to the cafe to help support its efforts to help feed the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care for the exceptional donation from all the people who have poured their heart and soul into our mission,”’ One Acre Café said in a statement. “Because of you, our doors remain open to feed those in need with dignity and love.”

The giving circle is also seeking new members who are willing to help donate to the community.

According to the release, individual members commit to donating $100 every three months, and women who join as a two-person team commit $50 every quarter.

“It is clear that, in this moment, we need powerful and enduring change,” stated founder Becca Davis. “Black lives matter. We can use our giving circle to shine light on inequalities, educate ourselves, amplify voices, and support worthwhile causes. Our voices are louder together – and like our collective giving impact, necessary now more than ever.”

