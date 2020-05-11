National Guard reveals map of Tuesday’s flyover honoring healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Air National Guard has released maps showing the path of a statewide flyover in honor of medical professionals and first responders.

The flyover will take place Tuesday and involve C-17 and KC-135 aircraft.

The aircraft will fly over more than two dozen hospitals and healthcare facilities, including several in Northeast Tennessee.

(App users: Click here to view flyover maps)

Here is the schedule for our area (times subject to change):

11:38 a.m. — Johnson County Health Department

11:43 a.m. — Carter County Health Department

11:45 a.m. — Washington County (TN) Health Department

11:50 a.m. — Greeneville Community Hospital East

The flyover will be part of normal flight crew training.

The C-17 will come from the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis and the KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville.