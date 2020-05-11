LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

National Guard reveals map of Tuesday’s flyover honoring healthcare workers

Stronger Together

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Air National Guard has released maps showing the path of a statewide flyover in honor of medical professionals and first responders.

The flyover will take place Tuesday and involve C-17 and KC-135 aircraft.

The aircraft will fly over more than two dozen hospitals and healthcare facilities, including several in Northeast Tennessee.

(App users: Click here to view flyover maps)

Here is the schedule for our area (times subject to change):

  • 11:38 a.m. — Johnson County Health Department
  • 11:43 a.m. — Carter County Health Department
  • 11:45 a.m. — Washington County (TN) Health Department
  • 11:50 a.m. — Greeneville Community Hospital East

The flyover will be part of normal flight crew training.

The C-17 will come from the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis and the KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss